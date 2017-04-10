BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 TRANSTEMA GROUP AB
* BUYS 51% SHARES IN EFFEKTVISION AB
* LENNART MENTOR AND PERCY EEK ARE SELLERS OF EFFEKTVISION. COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS BEFORE THE ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement