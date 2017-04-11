BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 11 Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA:
* Acquires a commercial property in Athens worth 1.6 million euros ($1.70 million) Source text: bit.ly/2oUONFL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9410 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.