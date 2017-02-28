Feb 28 Travelcenters Of America Llc

* Travelcenters of America Llc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.17

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $1.42 billion versus. $1.35 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $1.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S