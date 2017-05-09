May 9 Travelcenters Of America Llc

* Travelcenters of America announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.74

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $ 1.39 billion versus $1.15 billion

* Qtrly total fuel revenues $935.3 million versus $709.5 million

* Qtrly fuel sales volume decreased by 26.8 million gallons & same site fuel sales volume decreased by 34.6 million gallons,compared to 2016 Q1

* Q1 revenue view $1.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fuel volume decreases during Q1 resulted from comparatively weak consumer demand for gasoline