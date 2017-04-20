April 20 Travelers Companies Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $2.17; Q1 core earnings per share $2.16

* Q1 total revenue $6.94 billion versus $6.69 billion last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.35, revenue view $6.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 net written premiums $6,495 million versus $6,166 million last year

* Book value per share at quarter-end $84.51 versus $83.05 at Q4-end

* Adjusted book value per share at quarter-end $81.56 versus $80.44 at Q4-end

* Q1 combined ratio 96.0 percent versus 92.3 percent last year

* Q1 pre-tax net investment income $610 million versus $544 million last year

* Q1 pre-tax underwriting gain $211 million versus $428 million last year

* Q1 pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance $347 million versus $318 million last year

* Board of directors declares 7.5% increase in the company's regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.72 per share

* Authorizes an additional $5.0 billion of share repurchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: