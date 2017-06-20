June 20 Travelers Companies Inc:
* Travelers Companies -effective April 1 co’s results
reported in 3 business segments, business insurance, bond &
specialty insurance, personal insurance
* Travelers Companies - revised names and descriptions of
certain businesses comprising company’s segments and reflected
other related changes- SEC filing
* Travelers Companies Inc - reclassifications impacted the
presentation of certain historical segment data
* Travelers Companies - reclassification of historical
segment information has no effect on co’s previously reported
consolidated results of operations
Source text: (bit.ly/2tIyaLZ)
