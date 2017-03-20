BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 20 Travelers Companies Inc -
* Expects to record increase to prior year loss reserves of approximately $62 million pre-tax in Q1 2017 operating results
* Expects that any impact to its future operating results as a result of this change will be insignificant
* Impacts are related result of change in discount rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.