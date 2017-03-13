March 13 Travelers Companies Inc

* Travelers to acquire UK-based Simply Business

* Travelers Companies Inc - deal for enterprise value of approximately $490 million

* Travelers Companies Inc - Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP provided legal counsel to Travelers in this transaction

* Travelers will fund transaction through a combination of debt financing and internal resources

* Travelers Companies Inc says transaction is expected to have an insignificant impact on travelers' 2017 and 2018 earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: