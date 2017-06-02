BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 2 Travellers International Hotel Group Inc :
* Lone gunman barged into Resorts World Manila firing shots and setting gaming tables on fire
* "Security team and bureau of fire protection are currently conducting search and rescue operations on all floors"
* "We have been informed of several casualties, the number and identities of whom have yet to be determined" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million