BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Travelzoo Inc
* Travelzoo reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 revenue $28.4 million
* Travelzoo inc says as of march 31, 2017, travelzoo had a worldwide unduplicated number of members of 29.1 million
* Travelzoo inc says in asia pacific, unduplicated number of members was 3.6 million as of march 31, 2017, up 2% from march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.