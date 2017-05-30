BRIEF-Chorus Aviation delivers third new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet to Air Nostrum
* Delivery of a third new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet to Air Nostrum, Lineas Aereas Del Mediterraneo, S.A.
May 30 Travelzoo
* Travelzoo - on May 22, Holger Bartel, co's global CEO & who previously served as chairman of board and global CEO, left co's board of directors - SEC filing
* Travelzoo - Ralph Bartel will serve as new chairman of board
* Travelzoo - "company believes that separation of roles of chairman of board and CEO represents best practice in corporate governance" Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qvzSDr) Further company coverage:
* Delivery of a third new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet to Air Nostrum, Lineas Aereas Del Mediterraneo, S.A.
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday he would support taking action against U.S. automaker Ford's decision to move some production to China if the shift was because of "non-economic reasons."