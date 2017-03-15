March 15 Traverse Energy Ltd
* Traverse energy operations update and 2016 year end
reserves
* Traverse energy ltd - traverse's production averaged 605
boe/day during q4 of 2016
* Traverse energy ltd - in 2016 traverse reduced its capital
program in response to continuing weak commodity markets
* Traverse energy ltd - 2017 capital program is weighted
towards second half of year
* Traverse energy ltd says board of directors has approved
an initial exploration and development program for 2017 of $14
million
* Traverse energy ltd - initial exploration and development
program for 2017 to be financed by cash flow, working capital
and new equity issues or debt
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: