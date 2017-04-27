April 27 Travis Perkins
* First quarter 2017 trading update - start to 2017 in line
with expectations
* Total sales growth of 4.9% and like-for-like sales growth
of 2.7%
* Strong performance by contracts division with
like-for-like sales growth of 12.1%
* Consistent strong performance by consumer division
* Encouraging price initiatives delivered to recover input
cost inflation
* Delivered solid like-for-like sales growth in Q1, with
volumes across group, as anticipated, broadly flat
* Mixed trading conditions expected for remainder of 2017
* General merchanting total sales grew by 3.1%, with
like-for-like sales declining 0.3%
* Underlying trading in plumbing & heating continued to be
tough with a decline in like-for-like sales of 1.1%
* Reported rate of growth for consumer division slowed in Q1
at 2.9%
