Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 21 Trc Companies Inc
* Trc Companies Inc - on june 21, 2017 company entered into a credit agreement governing its senior secured credit facilities with ubs ag - sec filing
* Trc Companies- new senior secured credit facilities provide for seven-year senior secured term loan facility in aggregate principal amount of $325 million
* Trc companies- new senior secured credit facilities also provide for 5 year senior secured revolving credit facility in principal amount of $60 million
* Trc Companies Inc - proceeds of new term loan facility were used to fund a portion of merger consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.