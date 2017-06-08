BRIEF-Weibo announces receipt of a SAPPRFT notice
* Weibo -became aware of a public notice issued by state administration of press, publication, radio, film and television of people's republic of china
June 8 TRC Companies Inc
* TRC stockholders approve merger with affiliates of New Mountain Capital
* TRC Companies Inc - with approval by TRC stockholders, TRC and NMC expect to complete transaction later this month
* TRC Companies Inc - stockholders adopted merger with affiliates of New Mountain Partners with about 85.0 % shares cast in favor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, June 22 China has told three major web portals to shut down their video and audio streaming services, saying they carry politically-related material that breaks state rules and social commentary which incites negative opinions.