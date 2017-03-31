March 31 TRC Companies Inc:

* TRC enters into definitive agreement with new mountain capital to become a private company

* TRC Companies Inc - TRC stockholders to receive $17.55 per share of common stock in cash

* TRC Companies Inc - merger agreement and transaction has been unanimously approved by TRC'S board of directors

* TRC Companies Inc - new mountain plans to operate trc as a standalone business operation with current management team remaining in place

* TRC Companies - entered definitive merger agreement with affiliates of New Mountain Partners IV L.P. Under which new mountain to buy TRC in all cash deal