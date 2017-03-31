March 31 TRC Companies Inc:
* TRC enters into definitive agreement with new mountain
capital to become a private company
* TRC Companies Inc - TRC stockholders to receive $17.55 per
share of common stock in cash
* TRC Companies Inc - merger agreement and transaction has
been unanimously approved by TRC'S board of directors
* TRC Companies Inc - new mountain plans to operate trc as a
standalone business operation with current management team
remaining in place
* TRC Companies - entered definitive merger agreement with
affiliates of New Mountain Partners IV L.P. Under which new
mountain to buy TRC in all cash deal
