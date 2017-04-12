April 12 Treasure Factory Co Ltd

* Says it will repurchase up to 150,000 shares, representing 1.36 percent of outstanding

* Says share repurchase price at up to 120 million yen in total

* Says repurchase period from April 13 to April 20

* Says it will retire the newly repurchased shares on April 20

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/80HPnc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)