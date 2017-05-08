BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Treasury Metals Inc
* Treasury metals provides project update and announces loan extension
* Entered into a binding term sheet in connection with co's existing us$4.4 million term loan which is comprised of 2 tranches with lenders
* Loan extension will amend maturity date of term loan, extending it to April 2, 2019, from September 20, 2017
* Loan extension will be superseded with a definitive agreement to be entered into by company and lender on or around May 19, 2017
* Pursuant to terms of loan extension, applicable interest rate in respect of tranche 2 has been reduced to LIBOR plus 6.5% from 8.5%
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.