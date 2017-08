July 31 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates Ltd:

* TWE reaffirms growth outlook for Asia region

* ‍TWE reiterates guidance provided at its interim 2017 result in February 2017​

* ‍2H17 EBITS is expected to be broadly in line with 1H17​

* "Expects Asia region to deliver an ebits margin of 30-35% on a sustainable basis"