China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 1 Trecora Resources:
* Trecora Resources fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Q4 revenue $54.2 million versus $60.5 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Trecora Resources - there were errors in accounting for its equity in earnings from its investment in amak in second and third quarters of 2016
* Says expect to achieve volume growth in second half of 2017
* Trecora Resources - company will restate forms for quarters on or before due date for filing of its 2016 form 10-K
* Says second and Q3 forms 10-Q should no longer be relied upon
* Trecora-While errors have de minimis effect on net income, EPS for 12 months ended Dec 31, they do have impact on net income of 2nd and 3rd qtrs of 2016
* Trecora Resources - has determined that it has a material weakness related to its controls surrounding accounting for its investment in amak
* Trecora-Due to material weakness, management to be unable to conclude its internal controls over financial reporting are effective as of Dec 31, 2016
* Trecora Resources - expects that remediation of material weakness will be completed prior to filing of its Q1 2017 form 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.