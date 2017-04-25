BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 TreeHouse Foods Inc:
* TreeHouse Foods Inc announces definitive agreement to sell soup and infant feeding business to an affiliate of insight equity
* TreeHouse Foods Inc - transaction will have a negligible impact on ongoing operating income of TreeHouse Foods
* TreeHouse Foods Inc - financial terms of sale were not disclosed
* TreeHouse Foods Inc - will retain its tetra aseptic carton business, which includes broth and other products that are produced in another location
* TreeHouse Foods Inc- approximately 400 hourly and 60 salaried employees will transition from treehouse foods to Riverbend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.