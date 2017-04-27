New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 27 Trelleborg AB
* Q1 EBIT, excluding items affecting comparability, rose 37 percent to SEK 1,154 mln (841)
* Says Q2 demand is expected to be in line with, or slightly higher, than q1 of 2017, adjusted for seasonal variations.
* Q1 organic sales increased 3 percent
* Q1 Net sales rose 36 percent to SEK 8,298 mln(6,095), the highest on record for the Group in a single quarter
* Says general industry improved in all regions and we noted healthy levels of activity in several of our market segments, particularly in Asia
* Says we are working intensively to compensate for higher raw material prices, which is deemed to have a full impact particularly in second half of year
* Reuters poll: Trelleborg Q1 EBIT was seen at SEK 1,070 million, sales at SEK 8,024 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.