April 27 Trelleborg AB

* Q1 EBIT, excluding items affecting comparability, rose 37 percent to SEK 1,154 mln (841)

* Says Q2 demand is expected to be in line with, or slightly higher, than q1 of 2017, adjusted for seasonal variations.

* Q1 organic sales increased 3 percent

* Q1 Net sales rose 36 percent to SEK 8,298 mln(6,095), the highest on record for the Group in a single quarter

* Says general industry improved in all regions and we noted healthy levels of activity in several of our market segments, particularly in Asia

* Says we are working intensively to compensate for higher raw material prices, which is deemed to have a full impact particularly in second half of year

* Reuters poll: Trelleborg Q1 EBIT was seen at SEK 1,070 million, sales at SEK 8,024 million