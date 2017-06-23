Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 23 Trelleborg Ab
* Acquires manufacturer of advanced composite components
* Signed an agreement to acquire U.S.-based privately-owned automated dynamics that specializes in manufacturing of advanced composite components
* Company is located in Niskayuna, New York. Sales amounted to approximately SEK 65 nillion in 2016
* This bolt-on acquisition is part of trelleborg's strategy to strengthen its positions in attractive market segments
* Transaction is expected to be finalized in q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.