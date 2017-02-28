Feb 28 Trent Ltd

* Says issues commercial papers worth 1 billion rupees Source text: (Trent Limited has informed the Exchange "Further to the company letters dated February 09, 2017 and February 23, 2017 to the Stock Exchanges, we wish to inform you that the Company has issued Commercial Paper amounting to ₹100 Crores. Credit Analysis & Research Ltd has assigned a credit rating of "CARE A1+" to the aforesaid issue of Commercial Paper of ₹100 Crores. Instruments with CARE A1 rating are considered to have very strong degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations. Such instruments carry lowest credit risk. The modifier {"+" (plus)} reflect the comparative standing within the category.) Further company coverage: