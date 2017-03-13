March 13 Trevali Mining Corp
* Trevali announces agreement to purchase glencore's
producing rosh pinah and perkoa zinc mines- creating a premier
global zinc producer
* Trevali mining corp - deal for an aggregate purchase price
of approximately us$400 million
* Trevali mining - consideration will be paid to glencore on
closing of transaction and will consist of about us$244 million
in cash, subject to customary adjustments
* Trevali-Deal expected to be funded through combination of
new senior secured credit facility,proceeds from private
placement of subscription receipts
* Trevali mining - will acquire portfolio of zinc assets
from glencore, including 80% interest in rosh pinah mine in
namibia 90% interest in perkoa mine in burkina faso
* Trevali mining-deal consideration will consist of
approximately us$244 million in cash and issuance by trevali of
175.1 million trevali common shares
* Trevali mining - will acquire 39% interest in gergarub
project in namibia, an option to acquire 100% interest in heath
steele property
* Trevali - board of trevali may terminate deal in favour of
unsolicited superior proposal, subject to payment of termination
payment of us$9 million
* Trevali mining corp - bought deal private placement basis,
191.7 million subscription receipts of trevali at a price of
c$1.20 per subscription receipt
* Trevali mining corp - deal consideration will consist of
175.1 million trevali common shares at a deemed price of c$1.20
per common share
