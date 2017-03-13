March 13 Trevali Mining Corp
* Underwriters to buy on bought deal basis, 191.7 million
subscription receipts of trevali for C$1.20/subscription receipt
* Trevali announces agreement to purchase Glencore's
producing Rosh Pinah, Perkoa Zinc mines- creating a premier
global zinc producer
* Deal for an aggregate purchase price of approximately
US$400 million
* Consideration will be paid to Glencore on closing of
transaction and will consist of about US$244 million in cash,
subject to customary adjustments
* Deal expected to be funded through combination of new
senior secured credit facility,proceeds from private placement
of subscription receipts
* Will acquire portfolio of zinc assets from Glencore,
including 80% interest in Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia 90%
interest in Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso
* Deal consideration will consist of approximately US$244
million in cash and issuance by Trevali of 175.1 million Trevali
common shares
* Will acquire 39% interest in Gergarub project in Namibia,
an option to acquire 100% interest in Heath Steele property
* Board of Trevali may terminate deal in favour of
unsolicited superior proposal, subject to payment of termination
payment of US$9 million
* Deal consideration will consist of 175.1 million Trevali
common shares at a deemed price of C$1.20 per common share
