BRIEF-Haverty Q2 sales to date of 2017 up about 1.6 pct over same period last year
* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - sales for Q2 to date of 2017 are up about 1.6% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 0.4%
May 18 Trevali Mining Corp:
* TREVALI SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES
* TREVALI MINING CORP SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - sales for Q2 to date of 2017 are up about 1.6% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 0.4%
* Uk law firm RPC says is reviewing potential civil claims on behalf of Barclays shareholders after SFO charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)