March 8 Trevena Inc

* Trevena reports full year 2016 earnings

* Q4 loss per share $0.67

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Trevena inc - Olinvo program on track for NDA submission in Q4 of 2017

* Trevena Inc- company expects that expenses will decrease in 2017 compared to 2016

* Trevena Inc - cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $110.6 million as of December 31, 2016