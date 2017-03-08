WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Trevena Inc
* Trevena reports full year 2016 earnings
* Q4 loss per share $0.67
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Trevena inc - Olinvo program on track for NDA submission in Q4 of 2017
* Trevena Inc- company expects that expenses will decrease in 2017 compared to 2016
* Trevena Inc - cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $110.6 million as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.