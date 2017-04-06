April 6 Trevena Inc:
* Trevena-Announced presentation of positive results from
two phase 3 pivotal efficacy studies of olinvo
* Trevena Inc - data showed significant efficacy of olinvo
in managing moderate-to-severe acute pain
* Trevena - data included head-to-head comparisons to iv
morphine suggesting olinvo could be new analgesic option for
patients at risk of opioid-related aes
* Trevena - "results suggest that olinvo can be dosed to
manage moderate-to-severe acute pain, so that patients may
titrate opioid dosing as needed"
* Trevena Inc - results from studies recapitulate earlier
clinical trial results
* Trevena Inc - on track to submitting new drug application
to FDA for olinvo in Q4 of this year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: