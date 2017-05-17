May 17 Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces
renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment - renewal of its NCIB,
which will enable it to purchase up to 1.2 million of its 12.3
million class a shares as at May 10, 2017
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp - intends to
commence normal course issuer bid on may 19, 2017; NCIB will
expire on May 18, 2018
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment - primary purpose of
normal course issuer bid is to distribute net proceeds under
orderly wind-up plan to shareholders
