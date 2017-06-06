BRIEF-Acxiom enters into sixth amended, restated credit agreement with JPMorgan
* Acxiom Corp - entered into a sixth amended and restated credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A - SEC filing
June 6 TRI Pointe Group Inc-
* TRI Pointe Group, Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of $300 million of senior notes due 2027
* Says notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears at a rate of 5.25% per year and will mature on june 1, 2027
* TRI Pointe Group - intends to use net proceeds from sale of notes to repay about $200 million of borrowings under its $625 million unsecured revolving credit facility
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.