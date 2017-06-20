June 20 TRI Pointe Group Inc-

* TRI Pointe Group Inc - ‍on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing​

* TRI Pointe Group Inc - ‍ modification decreases total commitments under facility from $625 million to $600 million​

* TRI Pointe Group - modification extends maturity date of revolving credit facility to may 18, 2021