May 12 Trian Fund Management Lp:

* Trian Fund Management Lp ups share stake in P&G to 36.7 million shares from 6.4 million shares - sec filing

* Trian Fund Management Lp - change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2qaQTkZ) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2qaCG7q) Further company coverage: