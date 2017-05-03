BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Triangle Capital Corp:
* Triangle Capital Corporation announces significant expansion of its senior credit facility
* Triangle Capital - amended its senior secured credit facility to include, among other things, increase in current commitments from $300 million to $435 million
* Triangle Capital - amended its senior secured credit facility to include, among other things, for extension in maturity by two years to April 30, 2022
* Triangle Capital Corp - interest rate for borrowings under credit facility remains unchanged at LIBOR/CDOR plus 2.75% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.