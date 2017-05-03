BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Triangle Capital Corp
* Triangle Capital Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results and announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share
* Qtrly net investment income per share $0.42
* Triangle Capital Corp - net investment income during q1 of 2017 was $17.8 million, compared to net investment income of $17.1 million for q4 of 2016
* Triangle Capital Corp - company's net asset value, or nav, at march 31, 2017, was $15.29 per share as compared to $15.13 per share at december 31, 2016
* Triangle Capital Corp-on may 1, co amended its senior secured credit facility to include an increase in current commitments from $300 million to $435 million
* Triangle Capital Corp - company amended its senior secured credit facility to include an extension in maturity by two years to april 30, 2022
* Triangle capital corp - interest rate for borrowings under credit facility remains unchanged at libor/cdor plus 2.75%
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.