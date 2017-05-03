BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
May 3 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd
* March quarter net profit 56.4 million rupees versus loss 170 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income 3.85 billion rupees versus 3.06 billion rupees year ago
* Says "maintains positive outlook for coming year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17