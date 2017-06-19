June 19 Tribune Media Co
* Tribune Media Co - expects to receive $157 million in
cash, retain an approximate 8 percent ownership stake in
CareerBuilder on a fully-diluted basis
* Tribune Media Co - expects to recognize a $22 million cash
tax benefit in 2017 as a result of an expected taxable loss on
sale of CareerBuilder
* Tribune Media Co - expects to record a non-cash impairment
charge of approximately $64 million in Q2 of 2017
* Tribune Media Co - transaction, which is subject to
regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, is
expected to close in Q3 of 2017
