April 28 Tribune Media Co:

* Tribune Media Co - on April 24, compensation committee of board of directors of co approved amendments to employment agreements of CFO Chandler Bigelow

* Tribune Media Co - amendments will extend term of agreements, from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018 - sec filing

* Tribune Media Co - amendment provide for supplemental 1-time grant of RSUS to Bigelow with grant date value of $1 million based on April 24 closing price of class a common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2pt2paP) Further company coverage: