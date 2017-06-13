BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 13 Tribune Media Co
* Tribune Media Company announces consent solicitation with respect to its 5.875 pct senior notes due 2022
* Says undertaking consent solicitation at request and expense of Sinclair Broadcast Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.