BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Trican Well Service Ltd
* Trican Well Service Ltd. reports first quarter results for 2017
* Trican Well Service Ltd qtrly revenue $149.4 million versus $99.8 million
* Trican Well Service Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.25
* Trican Well Service - "with current commodity price environment,we believe that demand is sufficient that two more fracturing crews can be added in q3"
* Trican Well Service Ltd - "hiring remains a significant challenge" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results