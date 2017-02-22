Feb 22 Tricon Capital Group Inc-

* Tricon Capital Group announces strong q4 and year-end results driven by growth in aum and investment income

* Q4 adjusted basic earnings per share increased by 31% year-over-year to $0.17

* Q4 adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 25% to $0.15

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07

* For Q4 2016, investment income at tah was $3.4 million compared to $12.7 million in Q4 2015