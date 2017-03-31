March 31 Trifecta Capital:

* Has provided 450 mln rupees of venture debt to Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd

* Funds will be used to meet capex requirements of company including setting up new warehouses Source text: [Trifecta Capital today announced that it has provided Rs. 45 crores of venture debt to SuperMarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd. that owns and operates the online food and grocery portal Bigbasket.com. The funds will be used to meet the capex requirements of the Company including setting up new warehouses, strengthening the cold chain and setting up facilities for reprocessing of Fruits & Vegetables.]