U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
Feb 28 Trig Social Media Ab (Publ)
* Says acquires pimboo oü and fantrac global ltd Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 28 U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed many unidentified sources as phony and said leaks from the White House were "fake news" on Sunday, following reports his son-in-law Jared Kushner tried to set up a secret channel of communications with Moscow before Trump took office.