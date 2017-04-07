BRIEF-RBK recommends no dividend for 2016
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND FOR 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rp5bzL
April 7 Trig Social Media AB (Publ):
* Acquires Torgun AB and initiates restructuring
* Has acquired Swedish real estate company torgun ab for 10.5 million euros ($11.16 million)
* Acquisition of Torgun AB is to be paid for in company shares that will be issued in five ratchets
* In order to safeguard shareholders value and to allow acquisition to be completed, management has initiated a restructuring of company
* Restructuring ensures final payment of outstanding debt to creditors while allowing company to stabilize financially and take these strong recent acquisitions forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9412 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
