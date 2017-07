July 4 (Reuters) - TRIGANO SA:

* q3 Sales Eur 564.0‍​ Million Versus Eur 410.5 Million Year Ago

* POSITIVE TREND OF LEISURE VEHICLES MARKETS WILL ALLOW TRIGANO TO SUSTAIN THE GROWTH OF ITS ACTIVITY AND RESULTS IN 2017/2018‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2tm6VIh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)