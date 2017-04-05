April 5 Trigiant Group Ltd:

* On March 30, unit, vendor and warrantors entered into SP agreement

* Sale shares represent 40% of issued shares of target company

* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, and purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase, sale shares

* Consideration for acquisition is RMB377.4 million

* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 6 April 2017

* Target company is Jiang Mei Limited and purchaser is Trigiant Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company