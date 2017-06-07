June 7 Trillium Therapeutics Inc

* Trillium expands clinical trial with tti-621 to include combination with pd-1 blockade

* Trillium therapeutics inc - ‍further expanded its current intravenous dosing trial of tti-621, an igg1 sirpafc fusion protein targeting cd47​

* Trillium therapeutics inc - ‍changes to trial include increasing size of cohorts exhibiting early evidence of clinical benefit, among others​