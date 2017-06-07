BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 7 Trillium Therapeutics Inc
* Trillium expands clinical trial with tti-621 to include combination with pd-1 blockade
* Trillium therapeutics inc - further expanded its current intravenous dosing trial of tti-621, an igg1 sirpafc fusion protein targeting cd47
* Trillium therapeutics inc - changes to trial include increasing size of cohorts exhibiting early evidence of clinical benefit, among others
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million