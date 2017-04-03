Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Trillium Therapeutics Inc:
* Trillium Therapeutics presents TTI-621 preclinical data at AACR annual meeting and provides clinical update
* Trillium Therapeutics-currently enrolling patients in expansion phase of ongoing phase 1 trial of tti-621, in patients with multiple Hematologic malignancies
* Trillium therapeutics inc - to date, 33 evaluable patients have been enrolled into expansion phase of tti-621 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)