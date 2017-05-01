BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Trilogy Energy Corp-
* Trilogy Energy Corp announces agreement to sell certain assets in the grande prairie area of alberta for $50 million and provides an update on its borrowing base and debt levels
* Trilogy Energy Corp - proceeds from sale will be applied to reduce trilogy's indebtedness under its revolving credit facility
* Trilogy Energy Corp - extension of term for revolving credit facility for one year to april, 2019 and a borrowing base of $300 million
* Trilogy Energy Corp - revolving credit facility borrowing base will be reduced to $290 million on closing to reflect sale of assets in grande prairie area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.