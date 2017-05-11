BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Trilogy International Partners Inc
* Trilogy international partners inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly total revenues $ 190.7 million versus $ 175.8 million
* Trilogy international partners inc qtrly loss per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account